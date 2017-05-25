SOURCE: Congressman Steve Knight’s Office

Representative Steve Knight (CA-25), through a partnership with the House of Representatives Wounded Warrior Fellowship Program, is seeking a wounded warrior or medically retired veteran to work in the Santa Clarita District office focusing casework for military constituents and veterans affairs.

“It has always been a focus of mine to care for our active duty and veterans to the greatest capacity,” said Rep. Knight. “Through the Wounded Warrior Fellowship Program, Congress has been able to provide career opportunities to many veterans across the country where they are able to also serve in the community they call home. We are lucky and proud to have the 25th district chosen to offer one of these opportunities.”

The Wounded Warrior Fellowship Program was established by the House of Representatives to provide employment opportunities for wounded or disabled veterans within member offices.

The program is limited to veterans who have served on active duty since Sept. 11, 2001, with less than 20 years of service and have a minimum 30% disability rating from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“Welcoming a veteran into our office will bring a highly valuable connection to a lot of our veteran constituent’s needs,” said Rep Knight. “That personal connection to specific casework will create a welcoming and engaging atmosphere that will be beneficial to resolving many of our veterans and active duty constituents concerns.”

Interested veterans should submit a resume, copy of the last DD214 issued, and letter from the VA indicating a 30 percent or greater rating, which is not necessary if medically retired, to housewoundedwarriors@mail.house.gov. You can also apply online at https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/466442900

More information can be found by calling the Wounded Warrior Program Office at 202-226-1965 or by visiting https://cao.house.gov/wounded-warrior.