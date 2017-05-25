Local sheriff’s deputies responding to a rash of overnight commercial burglaries believe “suppression patrols” have halted the trend.

“Over the last few months, there have been multiple commercial burglaries reported at Santa Clarita Valley storefront businesses,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, reported Thursday on the station’s Facebook page.

“Our detectives have identified several leads,” she said in the post. “And pro actively are conducting nighttime commercial burglary suppression patrols specifically aimed at preventing these burglaries.

“During a nighttime operation, deputies and detectives made contact with several individuals which resulted in three arrests for warrants and narcotics related offenses,” she said.

“No commercial burglaries occurred during the hours of the operation as we feel that we thwarted the efforts of individuals who could have been planning to burglarize the targeted businesses,” she said.

Miller quoted Burglary/Theft Sgt. Chris Maurizi advising business owners: “Do not leave cash in the register and leave the register drawer open so that it is outwardly visible that there is not money inside.”

The SCV Sheriff’s station plans to continue with the “suppression patrols,” urging the owners of storefront businesses to secure their safes and cash registers overnight.

Maurizi had more advice for business owners: “Do not leave cash in the register and leave the register drawer open so that it is outwardly visible that there is not money inside. “

The sergeant also wants to the owners to make sure their security cameras are in good working order and set up so that they capture a clear video image.

Video surveillance of the parking lots is also recommended as vehicle descriptions greatly assist investigations.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt