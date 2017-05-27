A deadly crash in Saugus sent four to the hospital sometime after 5 p.m. Friday, according sheriff’s department officials.

The female driver of the sedan was extricated from the vehicle and transported to the hospital in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead.

The male driver and two male minors in the pickup truck were also transported the hospital.

Conditions of the driver and passengers in the truck are unknown, but according to Sgt. Scott Shoemaker with the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station, they were not transported with life-threatening injuries.

The collision occurred on Haskell Canyon Road and Bobwhite Circle in Saugus. Officials blocked northbound traffic on Haskell Canyon Road after the incident.

“The cause (of the crash) is still under investigation,” said Sgt. Shoemaker.

Alcohol or narcotics are unknown to have been related to the incident.

Sgt. Shoemaker encourages anyone who witnessed the accident to contact the Santa Clarita Station Traffic Office at (661) 799-5111.