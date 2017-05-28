Natasha Rodriguez, 5, holds a bunny at Gilchrist Farm on Saturday. Samie Gebers/The Signal
Monica Gilchrist’s was proud to take over her grandmother’s farm. And about a year ago, she started opening the property to the public.

“My grandmother worked hard to build what were the beginnings of this,” Gilchrist said. “To have the opportunity to continue was just a real privilege.”

Every Saturday Gilchrist Farm hosts Fun on the Farm, a family-friendly event where participants pay by activity.

“Especially in the summer, it’s easy for the kids to get bored,” said Tianna Sellers, who came to the farm on Saturday with her entire family.

Sophia Frias, 4, looks at a horse at Gilchrist Farm during Fun on the Farm on Saturday. Samie Gebers/The Signal

“You don’t get to see these kinds of animals everyday.”

Featuring crafts, ponies, wagon rides and petting zoos, Maxi Guillen found plenty to do with her little ones.

“It was nice to just spend time with the kids,” she said. 

Many families came to the farm with their children, but Gilchrist explains that the adults love their time on the property just as much as the kids.

“We have a lot of distractions, we’re all busy,” she said. “It gives us all a time just to connect and do it in a way that includes animals and the outdoors.”

Tiana Sellers pets a goat in Gilchrist Farm’s petting zoo on Saturday while Arrow McMurren, 10, looks on. Samie Gebers/ The Signal
Tianna Sellers pets a goat during Gilchrist Farm’s Fun on the Farm event on Saturday. Samie Gebers/The Signal
A child holds a baby chick on Gilchrist Farm on Saturday. Samie Gebers/The Signal
