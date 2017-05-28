Spencer White poses in front of his 1982 DeLorean. Samie Gebers/Signal
When Spencer White’s DeLorean hit 88 mph on Highway 14, he didn’t go “Back to the Future.” Instead, he got a ticket.

“This is the coolest ticket I could ever have,” White said.

When Dr. Emmett Brown’s DeLorean time machine would hit 88 mph in the 1985 movie, “Back to The Future,” the flux capacitor would be activated. The passenger inside would then travel through time.

That’s not what happened to White.

On Friday around 9 p.m., he decided to take his mother on the freeway for the first time in his 1982, stainless steel DeLorean.

Spencer White poses with his 1982 DeLorean. Samie Gebers/Signal

Shortly after merging onto Highway 14, he checked the speedometer. It read 85 mph.

“I thought, let’s take it up to 88 mph,” White said. “I only got three more miles to go.”

White describes hitting 88 mph for a couple of seconds before seeing a California Highway Patrol officer flashing his lights behind him.

He pulled off on the Newhall Avenue exit and was approached by a smiling officer.

“He asked me how fast I thought I was going,” White said.

The CHP officer, still smiling, told him that he was going exactly 88 mph.

“All of us started busting up laughing,” White said.

A CHP officer’s radar gun clocked Spencer White’s DeLorean at 88 mph. Courtesy photo

Sure enough, the officer showed White his radar gun that clocked the vehicle at exactly 88 mph.

After wanting a DeLorean for 10 years, White bought his dream vehicle about a month ago.

Ever since the Saugus resident saw “Back to the Future in 1985,” he knew that he wanted that iconic car.

“Any kid that grew up in the 80’s or 90’s, (88) was kind of a special number,” Spencer said.

He posted his ticket on social media in several DeLorean and “Back to the Future” groups and received a heavy response.

“I’ve had cops come up to me saying that they would love to catch a DeLorean going 88,” White said.

The CHP officer did issue White the ticket. But before the law enforcement official left, he asked him if he had a flux capacitor in his car.

Unfortunately, White left his at home.

“Maybe if I had the flux capacitor he would have let me off,” White joked.

Spencer White claims that he will now keep his flux capacitor inside his DeLorean at all times. Samie Gebers/The Signal
