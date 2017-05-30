The Master’s University baseball team’s NAIA World Series postseason run came to an end with a 16-5 loss to No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City University in the 14th game of the double-elimination tournament in Lewiston, Idaho, on Tuesday.

“We just never got in a groove offensively to have a big inning,” said coach Monte Brooks. “We got guys on early in the game, but we couldn’t get a big hit to drive them in.”

The Mustangs scored a run in the first inning when David Sheaffer singled to center field.

That offensive spark was dampened for the next six innings, however, and the Stars took over.

Oklahoma City scored a run in the first inning, two more in the second, then seven in a monster third inning.

TMU pitcher Jason Karkenny struggled against the high-caliber hitters, allowing 10 runs on eight hits.

“When you don’t throw the ball right where you want to, they’re going to make you pay and that’s what they did,” said assistant coach Sam Minyard.

“He’s been fighting injury all year and in the last two tournaments that got us to the World Series, he pitched incredibly well.”

#TMUAthletics baseball's season concludes at 41-23 after today's 16-5 loss to @ocustars. Congratulations on a great season, Mustangs! pic.twitter.com/QUNlVp1k4o — TMU Athletics (@TMUAthletics) May 31, 2017

In three innings, Karkenny struck out two and walked four. Aiden Stout took over for the next three innings to allow six hits and record four strikeouts.

The Stars tacked on five more runs before the seventh inning when TMU’s Pearson Good hit a home run, bringing the score to 16-2.

“That was neat for him to have a home run in a World Series,” Brooks said. “That was exciting. And he’s such a hard worker. He’s a great teammate.”

TMU banged in three runs in the ninth inning. The Mustangs scored on an error, then on a Matt Janes single before scoring on a fielder’s choice for the final run of the game.

The Mustangs finished the season 41-23. Karkenny ends his college career with 36 wins, ranking him as the winningest pitcher in program history.

“They’re a tight-knit group and continuing to the postseason makes it even more of a tight-knit group,” Minyard said. “I love these guys and I love watching them play and they’ve played so well.”