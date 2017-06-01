Clouds billow in the distance looking north-west at about noon from Dockweiller Drive in Santa Clarita. The Old Town Newhall Library can be seen, lower right, and the homes of Stevenson Ranch are visible on the hills in Feb. 2017. Dan Watson/The Signal
As rent costs continue to climb across the Los Angeles County area, Santa Clarita prices are following suit.

Rent prices are up 0.5 percent in the city and up 4.4 percent since last year, Apartment List, Inc. reported Thursday.

The median two-bedroom in Santa Clarita costs $2,440 compared to the national average of $1,150. This is the fourth consecutive month Santa Clarita has seen a rent increase.

For comparison, the median two-bedroom in New York City is running for $2,470.

A one-bedroom in Santa Clarita costs an average of $1,900. Depending on the neighborhood, rents differ for one-bedrooms and can cost as little as $950 in Newhall, $1,000 in Saugus or Canyon Country and $1,200 in Valencia, Apartment List cited.

Two-bedrooms in the area can dip as low as $1,200 in Newhall or $1,400 in Valencia, Saugus or Canyon Country. For those looking to rent three or four-bedroom homes, one in Saugus or Canyon Country are $1,700 at the lowest, Newhall may cost as low as $2,000 and Valencia starts at $3,000 to $4,000.

Since June 2016, rent prices are up 2.6 percent nationally and 3.9 percent across California.

The city of Los Angeles experienced a 4.5 percent increase since last year and a 0.4 percent increase since last month. A one-bedroom in the city costs $1,330 and a two-bedroom costs $1,710.

Irvine is boasting the highest rents in the region with $2,030 for a one-bedroom and $2,600 for a two-bedroom, a 0.1 percent decrease from the month before but 3.4 percent increase from last year.

Garden Grove, also in Orange County, saw the highest monthly increase with a 2.2 percent difference since May. A one-bedroom there runs for $1,580 and a two-bedroom for $2,030.

Pasadena’s prices are identical to Garden Grove’s, but Pasadena experienced a 0.3 percent monthly decrease from May and 2.1 percent increase from last year.

