A Sylmar man guilty of possessing child pornography was sentenced Thursday to 500 hours of community service, register as a sex offender, ordered to attend sex offender counseling and placed on five years probation.

Elias Rojas-Diaz, 46, who was convicted in April of one felony count of possessing child pornography, appeared for sentencing Thursday at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles.

A request by the man’s lawyer to have the felony conviction reduced to a misdemeanor was denied.

“The defense asked the court to rule on her written motion to reduce the count from a felony to a misdemeanor,” Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told The Signal Friday.

“The judge denied that request and the defendant was sentenced,” he said.

Rojas-Diaz was sentenced to:

– five years formal felony probation

– perform 500 hours of community service

– register as a sex offender according to California Penal Code 290

– attend sex offender counseling sessions for 52 weeks

– search and seizure conditions to forfeit to the FBI any devices that were seized which contained child pornography

– pay $300 sex offender fine according to California Penal Code PC290.3.

Rojas-Diaz was arrested July 31, 2015 by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station patrol deputies in cooperation with two specialized law enforcement teams investigating computer sex crimes.

Prosecutors who filed the felony complaint against Rojs-Diaz in July 2015 alleged he sent or brought obscene material into the state on March 4, 2013.

They also allege he possessed child pornography, knowing “that the matter depicted a person under the age of 18 years, personally engaging in and simulating sexual conduct.”

