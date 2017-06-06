Saugus Union School District (SUSD) officials named three new principals who will lead Bridgeport Elementary School, Skyblue Mesa Elementary School and North Park Elementary School during the 2017-18 school year.

Monday’s announcement stated the new principals will be replacing two retiring administrators and one administrator who is leaving the district to return home.

Moving into principal roles for 2017-18 are Carin Fractor, who will lead Bridgeport Elementary; Kimberly Humphries, who will take over at Skyblue Mesa Elementary; and Victoria Kubasak, who will lead North Park Elementary.

“We are delighted with our newest principals,” Superintendent Joan Lucid said in a statement. “All three are brilliant and innovative educators who bring effective practices from their current schools, while adding new and unique ideas to build on previous successes at their new schools.”

All three administrators will begin their duties as principals on July 1, 2017.

“It really is very exciting to us that we get to bring new leadership into our schools,” David Powell, president of the Saugus Union School District Board of Trustees said in a statement. “It is even more exciting when we get to identify the right people for the job from the talented educators that already work in the District.”

Carin Fractor, Bridgeport Elementary

Since 2004, Fractor has held various positions within the Saugus District. Most recently she acted as an assistant principal at both North Park Elementary and Skyblue Mesa Elementary.

Prior to her work as an assistant principal, Fractor acted as a teacher for multiple grade levels and an English Language Development (ELD) coach.

According to the district, she has training in “effective instructional practices, including ELD, Direct Instruction, Gifted and Talented Education, Structured Language Talk, Thinking Maps, and Visible Learning.”

Fractor holds a certification in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), a bachelor’s degree in English from Franklin and Marshall University, a master’s in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from California State University, Northridge (CSUN) and a Doctorate in Education from University of Southern California (USC).

Kimberly Humphries, Skyblue Mesa Elementary

Humphries is a new addition to the district who acted as a principal at the Road to Success Academies, a Los Angeles County of Education (LACOE) school in Saugus, for the past several years.

Before working as an administrator, Humphries spent 18 years as a teacher and administrator for LACOE, specializing in alternative education and special education.

Humphries holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and a Marriage Family Therapy License in Applied Psychology from Pepperdine University.

She also has knowledge of the Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) program which she has implemented in two LACOE schools as part of the LACOE PBIS team.

Victoria Kubasak, North Park Elementary

For nearly two decades, Kubasak has worked in the Saugus District as both a teacher and as an administrator.

During the past two years she served as an assistant principal at Helmers Elementary following 21 years as a teacher at Mountainview Elementary.

She also grew up in the Saugus area and attended Rosedell Elementary as a child.

Kubasak holds a bachelor’s degree in communications studies from University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), a teaching credential from CSUN and a master’s of administration from the University of La Verne.