Plum Canyon Elementary’s 3rd graders put on a play all about the “History of Santa Clarita.”

As part of the history, the students performed a musical with different characters portrays key people that shaped the valley.

Braydon Harmon, a 3rd grader in Mrs. Menchaca’s class, took on the role of Henry Mayo Newhall.

Henry Mayo Newhall, one of Santa Clarita’s earliest settlers,hailed from Saugus, Massachusetts. Newhall acquired one of the most significant and historic land grants in the Santa Clarita Valley, the 46,460-acre Rancho San Francisco.



That land went on to become the Newhall Land Company, master plan developers of Valencia.

Upon hearing this play would be performed, Henry Mayo Newhall’s great, great grandson, Dr. Skip Newhall of JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory) came with his wife to enjoy the musical.