Officers with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are currently handling a burglary investigation in the 21600 block of Grovepark Drive in Saugus.

Deputies closed down neighborhood streets in the immediate area surrounding Grovepark Drive, near Caraway Lane, as they investigate the individual who may be armed.

“There is a potential that he has access to weapons at a house,” said Lieutenant Ignacio Somoano of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station set up a command post at Saugus High School to assist with the situation.

The Signal will continue to update this story as more details become available.

