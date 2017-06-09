At least two bear sightings in and around the Santa Clarita Valley Thursday night has local sheriff’s deputies on alert.

Shortly after 9:40 p.m. Thursday a video was posted online showing a black bear running along a fence in Valencia on The Old Road near Henry Mayo Drive. The video was posted on the sheriff’s Facebook page.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to the area where they spotted the bear running along a fence by the side of the road.

“Apparently, the deputies went out there and chased the bear back into the wilderness area,” Lt. Doug Mohrhoff told The Signal Friday morning.

The bear was last seen in the area of the Higher Vision Church on The Old Road near Henry Mayo Drive.

The sighting was the second call deputies received word of on Friday.

About 5 p.m. Friday, officers with the California Highway Patrol reported a black bear seen near Interstate 5 and Highway 138, near Gorman.

Asked if it could have been the same bear, Mohrhoff said he believed that was unlikely, noting the earlier sighting reported the as small.

“I don’t think if it was the same one,” he said. “The (earlier one) was smaller.”

CHP officers responding to the earlier bear sighting were notified by their dispatcher that the bear was small and perhaps a cub.

Reports of a bear being seen by the Oak Tree Gun Club, on Coltrane Avenue, could not be confirmed.

“I’m not releasing any of that information,” said a woman answered the phone in the club’s shotgun section Friday morning.

The gun club is about eight miles from Henry Mayo Drive.

