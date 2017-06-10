Featured News Top

Santa Clarita Valley International: All in this together

June 10, 2017, 11:16 am 11:16 am
Katharine Lotze
SCVi seniors make their way to their seats at the school's commencement ceremonies at Higher Vision Church on Friday, June 9, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
SCVi Graduation

Graduates:  69

Completed International Baccalaureate courses:  25

Students Speakers: Reece Bowen, Jack Kirby, Annie Kirakosian, Rachel Larimer, Samantha Raskin and Brianna Romero

Common College Choices: University of California, Redlands, University of Advancing Technology, Chapman University, CalArts, Florida Polytechnic University, Sarah Lawrence, Cal Poly Pomona, Southern Utah University, Biola University, EUtah State University, UC Davis, Grand Canyon University, Western Washington University, University of Colorado Boulder, Cal State Northridge

Quote from our Founder, Amber Raskin: “Each year saying goodbye to our graduating seniors is incredibly emotional. But this year it really hits home since my daughter, who was the inspiration for starting SCVi, is gradating with this class.  Although I am emotional, I can see they are all ready for the world and all it has to offer.”

Santa Clarita Valley International seniors clap at the start of the school’s commencement ceremonies at Higher Vision Church on Friday, June 9, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
SCVi seniors stand in the doorway as they ready themselves for the school’s commencement ceremony on Friday, June 9, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
SCVi seniors gather as they wait for the school’s commencement ceremony to begin at Higher Vision Church on Friday, June 9, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
SCVi seniors gather as they wait for the school’s commencement ceremony to begin at Higher Vision Church on Friday, June 9, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
