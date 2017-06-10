Santa Clarita Valley International: All in this together

SCVi Graduation

Graduates: 69

Completed International Baccalaureate courses: 25

Students Speakers: Reece Bowen, Jack Kirby, Annie Kirakosian, Rachel Larimer, Samantha Raskin and Brianna Romero

Common College Choices: University of California, Redlands, University of Advancing Technology, Chapman University, CalArts, Florida Polytechnic University, Sarah Lawrence, Cal Poly Pomona, Southern Utah University, Biola University, EUtah State University, UC Davis, Grand Canyon University, Western Washington University, University of Colorado Boulder, Cal State Northridge

Quote from our Founder, Amber Raskin: “Each year saying goodbye to our graduating seniors is incredibly emotional. But this year it really hits home since my daughter, who was the inspiration for starting SCVi, is gradating with this class. Although I am emotional, I can see they are all ready for the world and all it has to offer.”