An elderly man was killed following a collision between a white SUV and a big rig at Magic Mountain Parkway and north Tourney Road on Tuesday, June 14, 2017. Samie Gebers/The Signal
An elderly man was killed following a collision between a white SUV and a big rig early Tuesday afternoon, according to officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The collision occurred at 12:05 p.m. at Magic Mountain Parkway and north Tourney Road.

“An elderly gentleman slammed into the rear of big rig type truck,” said Lt. Chuck Becerra of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  “Witnesses are saying that the car started swerving just prior to the accident.”

Officials on scene believe the male driver of the SUV suffered a medical incident before the fatal collision, according to Becerra.

The man killed in the crash has not been identified yet as officials are waiting for the coroner to arrive on scene.

The driver of the big rig was not injured in the accident.

