Saugus High baseball beat Golden Valley 22-7 in a VIBL summer game on Wednesday at Golden Valley.

The Centurions’ Tony Jacob, Jr. led the way, going 4-for-4 at the plate with six RBIs.

“I felt good,” Jacob said. “That’s what I’ve been working on, just trying to drive the ball, going the other way. Most of my hits were the other way except for the one that I pulled. But all the stuff I’ve been working on worked out today.”

Jacob started the scoring with his two-run single in the first inning. Anthony Ramirez followed with an RBI single to close out the inning.

The Grizzlies had a scoring spurt in the second. Andrew Castaneda hit an RBI single, Gabriel Esquer had an RBI double and Cameron Pfafman had an RBI single.

JC Choy hit an RBI double for the Cents in the second, and Jacob added an RBI single later in the inning. In the third, Saugus’ Jarrett Farmer knocked in an RBI single.

The Cents scored 14 runs in the fourth and fifth innings combined.

“(We had to) just stay in the game, stay motivated,” said Saugus summer coach Carl Grissom. “It’s very hard when a game is like this and it’s a high-scoring game. Just try to focus every inning, play every inning like we’re 0-0.”

Golden Valley scored back-to-back runs in the sixth inning with a Logan Rightmyer RBI single and a Pfafman RBI single.

Choy’s sixth-inning RBI single was the final run for the Cents and for the game.

“We were just really trying to hit line drives, nothing big,” Jacob said. “Just doing our jobs, getting people over. We got four, five bunts, but people doing their jobs, moving people over, what they were supposed to do.”

Centurion Chase Lindemann was 4-for-4 with two RBIs, and Choy was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Grissom, who coached the freshman squad two years ago, stepped in to coach over the summer after the resignation of former head coach John Maggiora.

“I know most of the players so it wasn’t like a giant transition,” Grissom said. “It was just getting back into the flow again.”