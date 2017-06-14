news release issued by the City of Santa Clarita.



On Friday, June 23, 2017 from 9:00 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, a new pre-fabricated steel truss pedestrian bridge will be installed across Soledad Canyon Road, to provide access between the Metrolink station and Villa Metro development. This developer project is managed by FivePoint Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of Newhall Land with assistance from the City of Santa Clarita. During the construction period, a full road closure will be required from Commuter Way to Golden Oak Road.

Residents are asked to be aware of the planned road closure and to plan their routes accordingly. A detour will be provided which will route commuters to Newhall Ranch Road. Electronic message boards will be posted to inform motorists of upcoming closures. During the closure, Villa Metro residents will have full access east of the bridge to their properties.

Following the one night closure, Soledad Canyon Road near the newly installed bridge may experience one lane closures for the next two weeks to complete construction on a ramp and sidewalk. Construction will take place between the hours of 8:30 a.m.to 3:30 p.m.

For questions or concerns, please contact Amalia Marreh from the City of Santa Clarita’s Public Works Department at (661) 255-4363 or at amarreh@santa-clarita.com. For more information about the City of Santa Clarita, visit Santa-Clarita.com.