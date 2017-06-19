News release issued by Los Angeles County Community Development Commission.

COUNTY HELPS BREAK GROUND ON FIRST PHASE OF AFFORDABLE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT IN LANCASTER

AV Imagine Village I will be Dedicated to Homeless Veterans and Families, Frequent Users of the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services System, and Low-Income Families

WHO: Kathryn Barger, Los Angeles County Supervisor

WHAT: Officials from the Community Development Commission of the County of Los Angeles (CDC) will join Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, and Abbey Road and Cloudbreak Communities, the Developers, to celebrate the groundbreaking of Antelope Valley Veterans and Families Imagine Village I (AV Imagine Village I), a three-story, 75-unit, multifamily affordable housing development that provides family housing for very low- and low-income households. AV Imagine Village I is the first part of a two-phase development.

The CDC is providing $2.7 million in Affordable Housing Trust Funds for acquisition and permanent financing. The Housing Authority of the County of Los Angeles committed 17 Project-Based vouchers, and 33 Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers, to ensure the rent remains affordable for the site’s residents.

AV Imagine Village I will be located within a one-mile radius of a pharmacy, grocery, bus stop, and elementary school. To support a healthy lifestyle, residents will live in close proximity to a medical clinic, the Antelope Valley Public Health Center, Bartz-Altadonna Community Health Center, and the Los Angeles County Departments of Public Social Services and Mental Health.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 21, 2017, 11:00 a.m

WHERE: 44000 Sahuayo Street, Lancaster, CA 93535