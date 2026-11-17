The “Boots and Bowties”-themed 2026 VIA Bash drew approximately 200 to the Hyatt Regency Valencia grand ballroom to recognize members of the Santa Clarita Valley’s business community and raise funds for the Valley Industry Association’s local programs.

In addition to honoring the various local contributions from its members, the organization also used the ceremony as a send-off for longtime VIA Executive Director Kathy Norris.

College of the Canyons was honored as Business of the Year by VIA at last week’s ceremony.

College of the Canyons officials pose for a team photo after COC received the Business of the Year Award. Courtesy

The award is given to organizations that “demonstrate leadership, community involvement, and a commitment to strengthening the Santa Clarita Valley business community,” according to a statement from COC.

“We are deeply honored to be chosen by VIA as the 2026 Business of the Year honoree,” COC Board of Trustees President Sharlene Johnson said in a news release from the college. “The strength of our community is found in the many people and organizations that give selflessly of their time to make the Santa Clarita Valley such a special place to live and work. With so many who deserve to be recognized, all of us at COC are deeply humbled to receive this award.”

Child & Family Center also took home some hardware, as recipient of the Community Impact Award.

The organization’s leadership said the award was the result of longtime local partnerships that help make its programming possible.

“This award is especially meaningful as we celebrate our 50th anniversary,” said Nikki Buckstead, president and CEO of Child & Family Center, in a news release announcing the award. “We were honored to be recognized alongside so many outstanding organizations and individuals who are also making an extraordinary difference in our community. At Child & Family Center, we have always believed in collaboration over competition.”

The SCV Child & Family Center was recognized with the Impact Award. Courtesy

Former state Sen. Scott Wilk said a few words about Norris, crediting her with helping more than 40,000 residents with VIA’s Connecting to Success program, which Norris created and led for more than two decades.

He also mentioned a few of VIA’s other successes during her tenure, including the VIA Education Foundation, the VIA Leadership Program, the CEO Forum, an annual VIA Workforce Development Conference, the VIA BASH, the B2B Industry Show and Cocktails and Conversation.

“Not just 31 years of work,” Wilk said in his speech. “You gave thousands of young people a chance to see a future they might not have seen otherwise. You took a chance on this valley. And this valley is better because you did.”

The event also recognized Hillary Broadwater, who has served as chair of the event for the past 14 years and as VIA’s vice chair of marketing. She announced plans to move to Tennessee to be closer to her family there.