A brush fire in Agua Dulce burned about a quarter acre Thursday afternoon before it was snuffed out in less than half an hour.

The fire began shortly after 3 p.m. on the 32000 block of Wagon Wheel Road, north of Davenport Road and south of Sierra Highway.

The “Wagon Incident” was fire reported at 3:05 p.m., Vanessa Lozano, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal.

“This was a brush fire and we had a bunch of units respond,” she said.

The strong swift response levelled at the Wagon Incident fire came on the heels of the four-day Lake Fire near Castaic Lake which burned 800 acres.

“Knockdown of the fire was reported at 3:32 p.m.,” Lozano said.

More than a dozen firefighting units including two water-dumping helicopters were dispatched immediately to the Wagon Incident.

