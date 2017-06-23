Aiming to add to NASA’s funding and stability, Rep. Steve Knight (R-Palmdale) introduced the Aeronautics Innovation Act on Friday morning.

Coauthored by Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH), House Bill 3033 would mature and demonstrate new aeronautics technologies.

“This bill will support our team here in the United States so we can continue to compete with international innovation and remain on top of the curve,” Knight said in a statement.

“By supporting NASA in these projects for innovation, we can ensure the United States remains the leader in transforming the aircraft industry that will also strengthen our military capabilities.”

The bill would ensure support for NASA’s Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate’s Strategic Implementation Plan by setting authorization levels for the next five years.

From 2018 to 2022, funding for each fiscal year would equate to $790 million, $880 million, $924 million, $946 million and $980 million, respectively.

Additionally, the bill would establish a national policy for aeronautics research.

According to Rep. Kaptur, NASA produces both ideas and careers which contribute to local economies and bring about national knowledge.

“The work NASA does should always enjoy bipartisan support in Congress,” Kaptur said. “Investments in NASA and science are investments in jobs and a better quality of life.”

H.R. 3033 has several supporters, including the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, NASA Aerospace Support Team, the Antelope Valley Board of Trade, General Aviation Manufacturers Association, Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International, the Small UAV Coalition and the Palmdale Chamber of Commerce.

President of NASA Aerospace Support Team Delma C. Freeman expressed the association’s support of the legislation.

“The Aeronautics Innovation Act properly invests in the critical NASA research that allows our aerospace industry to continue as the global leader in aeronautics research and technology development,” Freeman said in a statement.

