LGBTQ community celebrates pride in Castaic 

Castaic hosted the L.A. County Parks System’s latest Pride Month celebration Friday, providing an opportunity for two of the Santa Clarita Valley’s largest LGBTQ-supporting organizations — the SCV LGBTQ Center, and PFLAG, or Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays — to celebrate their community.

Several of the attendees said they had heard about the event from one of those two social media accounts, with some also saying it was the first in-person contact they’ve had with them despite following the organizations’ accounts for a while on social media.

A sign welcomes guests outside a Pride in the Park event Friday in Castaic. Perry Smith/The Signal

Lee Peterson, a board member with the LGBTQ Center, said it was the first time the organization attended the event at the Ryan M. Clinkunbroomer Castaic Sports Complex.

Peterson said that, for many in the community, it was about an opportunity to meet the groups and connect with friends, which was a great way to raise awareness and recognition.



Lee Peterson, a board member for the SCV LGBTQ Center, takes photos and videos for the organization’s multimedia accounts. Perry Smith/The Signal

“Any time where we can even get a couple of people out — I know it doesn’t seem like a lot, but it’s worth it,” Peterson added.

A mother named Monique, who declined to share her last name, said her teenage daughter had recently “shown some interest” in one of the organizations, and so when she heard about the event, she welcomed the opportunity to learn some more about the local groups.

Another supporter wandered over to the PFLAG booth set up near the park’s basketball courts, where the Roller Skating Mamas of the SCV were taking laps in support of the event and a perfect spring day to be outside.

The Skating Mamas of the SCV pose together in the photo booth for the Pride in the Park event in Castaic on Friday, June 6, 2026. Perry Smith/The Signal

“I haven’t been really super involved in the LGBTQ community here,” said Olivia Andrade, who also was there with her mother, Laura, whom she said has been very supportive. “I just haven’t heard much about it, I think, besides from these pride events, which I like going to. If there were any more, I would love to go to them,” she added.

“And we would love to have you there,” said Lindsey Kahn, a PFLAG board member who was one of the hosts at the group’s table.

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, took pictures with guests at the photo booth and talked about how acceptance and visibility are so important for the community, particularly its youth.

“I think it’s such an important reminder that we need to make sure that we’re creating inclusive spaces in our community,” Schiavo said. “Being on the (Assembly’s) Health Committee, I hear constantly about how the LGBTQ youth are the ones with the highest suicide rates, and the impact of having these safe spaces is literally life and death for some people.”

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, stops for a photo with L.A. County parks officials who organized the event Friday, June 6, 2026. Perry Smith/The Signal

Bryce Jepsen, a former City Council candidate and LGBTQ Center board member, said the event also was a great way to spread the word about several upcoming events for the groups, which are taking place for Pride Month in June.

The next community event is a Purrride and Paint Art Night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at Catfe, a new location off Via Princessa. On June 20, there’s a series of events planned for the Placerita Canyon Nature Center as part of the county’s series of events, which starts at 4:30 p.m. with an arts-and-craft carabiner activity and then a twilight hike. There’s also a bowling night planned as a social event at Santa Clarita Lanes from 5 to 7 p.m. June 27.