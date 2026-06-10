COC to hold tentative budget workshop  

College of the Canyons’ governing board has scheduled a tentative budget workshop after its regular business meeting Wednesday.

The business meeting is set to include an Up Close and Personal presentation, where different COC departments present on how their programs operate, and campus reports from representatives for employee groups on campus, according to the meeting agenda.

Representatives from the college’s International Services and Programs office, which provides services for COC’s international students and gives COC students the chance to study abroad, are scheduled to give the Up Close and Personal presentation.

Following reports from the academic senate, classified senate, other committees, the vice president and the superintendent-president, the board is scheduled to participate in a workshop on the 2026-27 tentative budget.

The board is scheduled to vote on appropriations funding for 20 different budget buckets, including its restricted and unrestricted general funds, student financial aid fund and bond interest or redemption fund.

After the workshop, the board is scheduled to vote to approve new and modified courses and programs at the college, including 24 new courses and 11 new programs. That vote will conclude the 2025-26 academic year’s curricular activity, according to the meeting agenda.

Following the vote, the board is scheduled to approve a series of agreements to cover services including student training programs, purchase orders and legal services.

The board is scheduled to meet in closed session for discussion about labor negotiations at 4 p.m., followed by open session at 5 p.m. in room 301 of the COC University Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia.