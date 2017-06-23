One person was injured and taken to the hospital late Thursday night following a two-vehicle crash near Sand Canyon.

The traffic collision happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 14 near Sand Canyon Road.

“This was an auto collision with one transported to the hospital,” Vanessa Lozano, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal Friday.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

