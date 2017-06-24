A pedestrian bridge was installed across Soledad Canyon Road Friday to allow residents a safe way of crossing between the Villa Metro development and the Metrolink station.

Soledad Canyon Road between Commuter Way and Golden Oak Road was closed from 9:00 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Friday night and Saturday morning.

Residents may experience future single lane closures on Soledad Canyon Road for the next two weeks as construction on a ramp and sidewalk continues. Construction is expected to take place between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m, according to a press release by the City of Santa Clarita.

The project is managed by FivePoint Holdings, a subsidiary of Newhall Land, and the City of Santa Clarita.