A pedestrian bridge was installed over Soledad Canyon Road on Friday. Samie Gebers/The Signal
A pedestrian bridge was installed across Soledad Canyon Road Friday to allow residents a safe way of crossing between the Villa Metro development and the Metrolink station.

Soledad Canyon Road between Commuter Way and Golden Oak Road was closed from 9:00 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Friday night and Saturday morning.

Residents may experience future single lane closures on Soledad Canyon Road for the next two weeks as construction on a ramp and sidewalk continues. Construction is expected to take place between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m, according to a press release by the City of Santa Clarita.

The project is managed by FivePoint Holdings, a subsidiary of Newhall Land, and the City of Santa Clarita.

Samie Gebers
Samie Gebers is currently studying broadcast journalism at College of the Canyons. She reports on the weekends as well as produces video content during the week.
