LOS ANGELES – According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District air quality will be unhealthy for all individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley and for sensitive individuals in the San Gabriel Mountains on Sunday, June 25.

Los Angeles County Interim Health Officer, Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, MD, MPH, advises people living or working in the San Gabriel Mountains and Santa Clarita Valley areas with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.

Schools with children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible.