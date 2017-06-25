Officials are still on the lookout for a suspect, armed with a handgun, who stole cash from Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Saturday night,

A white male, described to be in his 40s, came into Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on Lyons Avenue in Newhall shortly before 7 p.m.

“He pointed a handgun at the cashier and several other patrons and stole cash from the cash register at the location,” Sgt. Brian Hudson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.

Officers arrived on scene three minutes after the call went out at 6:55 p.m., but no suspect was arrested.

“He fled the scene on foot,” Hudson said.

No one was injured in the incident.