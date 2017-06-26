A man suspected of trying to break into a home in Castaic early this morning and who was shot once in the chest by the homeowner was recovering in the hospital Monday morning.

The man, identified only as being in his 40’s, underwent emergency surgery at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Sgt. Tim Vander Leek of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Sheriff’s detectives were expected to spend much of today speaking to both the woman who shot the alleged intruder and the man who was shot, he said.

“This was a lone female homeowner,” Vander Leek said, desribing the woman was running a dog kennel business at her residence on Ridge Route Road.

“Around 2 a.m. between that and 2:30 a.m., an individual was outside of her house banging on the doors and windows,” he said.

The homeowner called 911 to report the incident, Vander Leek said.

“During the call, the lone male outside was trying to kick in her door,” he said. “She alerted the person that she was armed.

“The individual kept trying to force his way into the home and, eventually, did force his way into the house.

“At that time, the woman shot him once in the chest,” Vander Leek said.

Deputies responding to the 911 call were just moments away and when deputies got there, they gave first aid to the man.

“He was transported to the hospital and underwent surgery and he is now in ICU,” he said, meaning the intensive care unit at the hospital.

The gun used in the incident was a handgun.

Detectives with the detective bureau rolled out to the hospital.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt