Day 2: Monday, June 26

9:45 a.m.

Inspector David Dantic of the Los Angeles County Fire Department reports the Placerita Fire is now at 57 percent containment, having burned at least 870 acres.

Dantic said he hopes to have the fire fully contained by the end of today.

Fire officials are paying particular attention to a red flag warning in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., warning about three fire threats: high temperatures, low humidity and wind.

“We have firefighters on the ground looking for spot flareups,” Dantic said. “We’re trying to get 100 percent containment but it is a work in progress.

Dantic reported no new injuries.

“We just have the four minor injuries reported yesterday,” he said, referring to Sunday.

“It was very very hot yesterday,” Dantic said, referring to triple digit temperatures during the day.

“But we make sure our firefighters are hydrated,” he said.

“We have it pretty controlled,” he added.

Day 1: Sunday, June 25

6:09 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department reports the Placerita Fire has burned 750 acres, down from an earlier estimate of 850 acres. The fire is now 50-percent contained.

#PlaceritaFire update 750 acres with 50%containment. — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) June 26, 2017

5:35 p.m.

Northbound lanes of Highway 14 are now open, except the northbound number four lane at Newhall Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Southbound lanes are still closed. All on and off-ramps between Newhall Avenue and Sand Canyon Road remain closed.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s, all livestock evacuations will be directed to the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds.

Voluntary evacuations are in place for Lost Canyon Road, Via Princessa, Cardinal Drive, Winter Pine way, Ravenglen Road, Pineview Road, Cambria Estates Lane, and Placerita Canyon Road. Mandatory evacuations are still in place for Running Horse Road and Tendertoot Trail Road.

VOLUNTARY EVACS: #PlaceritaFire Lost Cyn Rd

Via Princessa

Cardinal Dr

Winter Pine Wy

Ravenglen Rd

Pineview Rd

Cambria Sts Ln

PlaceritaCynRd — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) June 26, 2017

Disney Ranch is also experiencing a power outage, and multiple homes are affected according to an update from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s.

4:23 p.m.

The fire has burned at least 850 acres. Evacuations have been called for Tenderfoot Trail Road, Disney Ranch, Running Horse Road and Placerita Canyon areas.

Evacuation centers have been set up at Golden Valley High School and Canyon High School.

L.A. County Fire Department, L.A. City Fire Department and Angeles National Forest firefighters are all working in unified command to tackle the fire.

“I think we’ll get a good handle on it pretty soon,” said Inspector Joey Marron with L.A. County Fire.

Kenneth Price lives off of Running Horse Road and made the decision to evacuate when he saw the flames encroaching on his home.

“When we saw flames we knew it was time to go,” he said “It’s an exact repeat. This one came…a whole lot closer.”

3:31 p.m.

An evacuation center has been set up at Golden Valley High School. Sheriffs have called mandatory evacuations for residents living along Tenderfoot Trail Road and Running Horse Road.

Residents near the Placerita Fire should keep all important paperwork and medical records on hand and should consider preparations for any pets that might need to be evacuated.

800 acres has burned in the fire and one structure has been destroyed. The fire is zero percent contained.

3:08 p.m.

Officials have confirmed the fire burned at least 500 acres.

Two-hundred and thirty firefighters are on scene battling the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire is at zero percent containment.

There is also a mandatory evacuation for residents along Placerita Canyon Road.

2:58 p.m.

Sheriff’s officials have confirmed mandatory evacuations for residents along Running Horse Road and Tenderfoot Trail Road.

2:43 p.m.

Highway 14 is closed in both directions.

2:12 p.m.

One home has been lost in Disney Ranch.

1:56 p.m.

The fire has burned at least 300 acres.

Fire officials have confirmed hundreds of homes are threatened by the fire.

Sheriff’s officials have not made any evacuations at this time.

Fire is at rapid growth.

1:39 p.m.

Fire has burned eight acres and is less than an hour away from impacting Disney Ranch.

Four engines have been requested at Disney Ranch for structure protection.

1:31 p.m.

The fire has burned at least three acres.

“It did jump the freeway, burning towards Disney Ranch,” said Captain Ron Haralson with L.A. County Fire.

No structures are immediately threatened.

The fire ignited after a car collided with a tree near Placerita Canyon Road.

1:09 p.m.

A half acre fire was reported near Placerita Canyon Road and Highway 14, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The call was received by the fire department around 12:50 p.m.

Units are currently on scene handling the fire.