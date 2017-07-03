Santa Clarita sees five months of rent increases

July will see an increase in temperatures and in rent costs, as both continue to climb in Santa Clarita mid-summer.

Rents are up 0.9 percent since June and 5.9 percent in the city since last July, according to a report by Apartment List, Inc.

The median price of a one-bedroom is $1,920 and a two-bedroom is $2,470. This is the fifth consecutive month that rents have increased in the city.

Santa Clarita’s rent prices are the second highest recorded in the metro area tracked by Apartment List, falling just shy of Irvine’s $2,610 two-bedrooms.

In California, rent prices have increased 4.2 percent since last year.

Nationally, rents are up 2.9 percent since last year, as the median two-bedroom is $1,150.

In Los Angeles, rent costs increased 0.5 percent from June to July and 5.0 percent since last year. The median L.A. apartment costs $1,340 for a one-bedroom and $1,720 for a two-bedroom.

Currently, Bay Area city Fremont is the most expensive in California, with the median two-bedroom costing $3,550.

Glendale experienced the largest percentage decline at 0.6 percent. A one-bedroom there is $1,370 and a two-bedroom is $1,760.

In Pasadena, a one-bedroom is $1,580 and a two-bedroom is $2,030. This is a 0.2 percent increase from the prior month and a 1.4 percent increase from the prior year.

Long Beach, Los Angeles County’s second-largest city, had a 3.8 percent cost increase since last year but no difference since last month. A one-bedroom costs $1,340 and a two-bedroom cost $1,720 in the beach city.

Costs in West Hollywood went down by 1.8 percent over the past month, but a one-bedroom still costs $1,940 and a two-bedroom costs $2,500.

Pomona saw the county’s largest percentage increase since last year at 9.3 percent. Up 0.5 percent since last month, prices in the city are $1,140 for a one-bedroom and $1,460 for a two-bedroom.

gender@signalscv.com

661-287-5525

On Twitter as @ginaender