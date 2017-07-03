Senate bill to double bond oversight members’ terms passes Assembly

Bond Oversight Committee members will be able to serve 12-year terms after the Assembly passed a bill Wednesday to do so.

Senate Bill 341 would double members’ terms, which are currently limited to six years.

The bill’s goal is to retain experienced members who match education code criteria. It also allows members to see a bond from start to finish.

Bonds are approved by a simple majority, so oversight provisions such as the committee are intact to compensate for the low voter threshold, according to the senator who wrote the bill.

Committees are comprised of at least seven committee members, including a Parent Teacher Association member, a taxpayer and a senior representative.

The Bond Oversight Committee has a yearly financial and performance audit and must report to their school district regularly.

The bill will now go to the governor’s desk. He has 30 days to act on the bill.

When the bill was on the Senate floor, it got 37 yes votes, three abstains and no nays. On the Assembly floor, the bill got 74 yeses, six abstains and no nays.

The bill was authored by Senator Scott Wilk (R-Antelope Valley).

