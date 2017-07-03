Ventura drug cops arrest Newhall man, seize heroin and meth

Ventura County detectives arrested a Newhall man when he got off work Thursday on suspicion he was supplying methamphetamine to residents in Ventura County, seizing meth and heroin in the bust.

Edwin Villalta, 41, of Newhall, was arrested Thursday about 1 p.m. as he left his place of employment, Det. Detective Craig Hennes told The Signal Monday.

On Thursday, detectives with the Ventura County Sheriff’s West County Street Narcotics Team wrapped up a month-long investigation into the drug trafficking activities of Edwin Villalta after learning Villalta was supplying methamphetamine to residents of Ventura County, Hennes said in a news release issued Monday.

About 1 p.m. that day, West County Street Team detectives assisted by members of the Venture County Sheriff’s Gang Unit and the California National Guard’s Counter Drug Task Force, detained Villalta as he was leaving work, he said.

A search warrant was then executed on his person, vehicles and residence in Newhall, Hennes said.

About 13 ounces of methamphetamine and two ounces of heroin, both packaged for sale in various quantities, along with a large sum of U.S. Currency believed to be the proceeds of narcotic sales were recovered, Hennes said.

Villalta was arrested and booked at the Ventura County Main Jail on narcotic violations along with a Los Angeles County warrant which he had under a different name.

Villalta’s bail was set at $76,000. He is currently in custody pending bail or arraignment which is scheduled for 07/03/17 at 1:30 p.m.

The West County Street Narcotics Team is comprised of narcotic detectives from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and the Oxnard Police Department.

