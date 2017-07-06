Water rate study to be presented Monday

If you want to see how your water rate is changed, you might want to attend a public meeting Monday scheduled to explain the process to water officials.

Members of the Castaic Lake Water Agency’s Budget and Rates Committee expect to be treated to a presentation called the Retail Water Rate Study.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the CLWA’s Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant overlooking Central Park on 27234 Bouquet Canyon road.

Santa Clarita Valley residents, businesses and institutions get their water from one of four water retailers: Newhall County Water District, Valencia Water Company, Santa Clarita Water Division or Los Angeles County Waterworks District #36.

Castaic Lake Water Agency is the water wholesaler.

