Six Flags to launch fireworks Tuesday as part of park celebration

Do not be alarmed if fireworks go shooting into the night sky Tuesday.

Six Flags Magic Mountain will be setting off fireworks as part of a media preview and VIP event in honor of the park’s new “JUSTICE LEAGUE: Battle for Metropolis” ride.

The fireworks are expected to start around 8:45 p.m. and continue for 10 minutes.

“We will have an official opening ceremony beginning at 8:30 p.m. and it is capped off with fireworks, lasers and confetti,” said Sue Carpenter, communications manager for Six Flags Magic Mountain & Hurricane Harbor. “The ride opens to the public the following day, Wednesday, July 12.”

The ride has been in the works for months and will sit in the new Metropolis area of the park.

JUSTICE LEAGUE: Battle for Metropolis is an interactive, motion-based gaming attraction that immerses riders in the DC Universe by taking them on a 4-D experience with DC’s notable superheroes and villains.

The four-minute “video game you can ride” uses special effects, motion-based vehicles, animatronic characters, 180-degree toroidal screens, 3-D animation and laser guns.

During the game, riders shoot at 10 different targets of digital screens to score points against each other.

