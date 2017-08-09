Sheriff, City officials to drivers: Slow Down

News release issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

In partnership with the City of Santa Clarita, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is asking drivers to slow down. This is a busy time for our community with people rushing to get ready for the start of school, beginning new fall activities and getting excited for one last long holiday weekend. With all this hustle and bustle, it is important to remember to obey the speed limits on our streets.

“Every time you get behind the wheel of your car you are making a choice to drive safely or not,” said SCV Sheriff’s Captain Robert Lewis. “It is your choice to speed, your choice to text, your choice to not focus on who could be crossing the street in front of you. What you don’t have a choice in is the outcome- it could be something as minor as meeting one of our deputies and getting a citation to causing a traumatic fatal car accident. We ask you to make the safe choice.”

To help impress this important message on local drivers, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is putting an emphasis on proactive enforcement. You have undoubtedly seen the increase in motor deputies on our City streets, making sure people are obeying the speed limit and avoiding distracted driving.

“I know how hectic it can be this time of the year,” City of Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth said. “But we are urging drivers not to speed. The danger is too great, because this is our community and our families are the ones in the car next to you and in the crosswalks. Please slow down.”

Our Sheriff’s Station and the City will be collaborating on safety messaging through social media to continue to share this important message. Because this is our community, our families…slow down.