Ambulance crashes on route to hospital

By Jim Holt

Last update: 1 min ago

A patient aboard an ambulance bound for the hospital Friday afternoon was shaken up when the ambulance ended up in a traffic collision.

The patient was not injured in the traffic collision, Lt. Leo Bauer of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said Friday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 3:05 p.m. on Golden Valley Road at Sierra Highway.

“An ambulance was involved,” Supervisor Bernard Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

“The traffic collision happened on route to the hospital,” he said.

