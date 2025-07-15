Two of a kind: West Ranch pair earn all-CIF lacrosse honors 

For the first time, West Ranch is celebrating two lacrosse players who were recognized with the CIF Southern Section Division 2 all-CIF postseason honors.

Lauren Lamb, 17, who is an incoming senior, and Grace Manning, 15, an incoming junior, have been playing lacrosse for years, while demonstrating camaraderie throughout the season, according to their coach.

“In my opinion, not only are they the two best players at West Ranch, I think they’re the two best players in our valley. They are both amazing athletes. Lauren is already committed to play D1 at UC Berkeley. Grace is right on her heels,” said Leesa Chelminiak, the West Ranch girls’ lacrosse coach. “We have never, at West Ranch, done a co-MVP. It was a very tough decision, but we just could not make a decision.”

While there is usually a standout player, Chelminiak said that in the case of the midfielders, one may have had more assists and the other may have had more goals.

“Together they are like the engine that drives our program. They deserved it. There’s no way I could just give it to one of them. Even though we’re a team sport, the two of them are kind of what keeps us going. This is now the third time that Lauren’s been named CIF Southern Section, the first time for Grace.”

West Ranch midfielder Grace Manning (10) runs with the ball against Hart’s Gianna Costelle (13) during the first quarter of Wednesday’s game at Hart High School on April 16, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

While playing at a young age could give one an advantage, Chelminiak credits the students for how hard they have worked.

“Both of them have been playing since such a young age, even though I’m not a believer that that’s the only thing that makes a great athlete. These two have dedicated so much time since they started playing,” Chelminiak said.

Chelminiak, who has been coaching lacrosse for 22 years, sees how their chemistry helps benefit the team.

“I just want people to keep an eye on them. Individually, they are outstanding, impressive. But together, it is beautiful. What makes them outstanding athletes is that each one of them will always make sure that their teammate is getting the tools or the help that they need to get better,” Chelminiak said. “They understand that the only way they’re going to reach those goals is if they have strong teammates to help them, so they build their teammates up.”

Manning and Lamb discussed their individual trajectories, as well as learning to navigate each of their strengths, together.

“I’ve been playing for about 10 years — I would say since I was in second grade,” Manning said. “Since third grade I started taking it seriously and started developing practicing on my own with my dad. My dad’s side plays lacrosse and has a history of playing, so I [dug] into that and realized how much I loved it. This was something I wanted to take to the collegiate level. I started watching my family and realized I can be great if I work hard enough.”

Manning learned to find herself in a sport that is mostly team-oriented.

“My favorite thing is meeting new people and having the experience of playing a team sport. I’d say lacrosse is definitely a team sport, so having to be involved in that, everybody together, working together, has been my favorite part because it develops me as a person on and off the field,” Manning said.

In being recognized as an all-CIF athlete, Manning credits training more, as well as enjoying navigating the team’s dynamics with Lamb.

“I started going to the gym more, hitting the wall more, going up to the high school, and just practicing on my own and putting in the work,” Manning said. “Playing with Lauren has been so much fun. We always know where each other is going to be on the field. So, I think having that chemistry is really important. We have so much love for each other. We’re great teammates and friends.”

Lamb attested to what Manning had to say about their relationship.

“Playing with Grace has been a lot of fun, as we have a good connection … I think it is really cool to find ourselves back together and playing on the same team years later,” Lamb wrote to The Signal. “Our chemistry has definitely grown a lot from our first season playing together [years ago] to this past one. Lacrosse is not a sport where one person, no matter how good they are, can win the game all by themselves, so to be able to work with someone with a similar skill level and knowledge of the game has definitely made a difference when going up against other teams in the Southern Section.”

Winning multiple accolades throughout her high school career, Lamb said it’s an honor to continue to bring her A game to West Ranch.

“I care a lot about representing my school at the highest level and maintaining our school streak of winning the league each year. I am committed to leading my team, not only by example of effort, but also with the lacrosse knowledge I have gained over the years while playing on a club team against some of the best teams in the nation,” Lamb wrote. “I am proud to have made this All-CIF team for the third time because it reflects my hard work and dedication to my high school lacrosse seasons. Each year brings new challenges, competition, and team dynamics, so being able to adapt and play to meet those demands, and then be recognized for it consistently, is an achievement in which I take great pride.”

As Lamb prepares to transition out of high school after this upcoming school year, she looks forward to her future as a collegiate player, while appreciating the efforts of those who helped her reach this point in her athletic career, thus far.

“I am beyond excited to continue competing at the highest collegiate level while representing a school I have admired for years,” Lamb wrote. “I am grateful to coach Leesa for always being my biggest supporter and to the West Ranch coaching staff for their support and dedication to our team.”