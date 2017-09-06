Canyon volleyball sweeps at home

By Haley Sawyer

The Canyon High girls volleyball team swept Palmdale Aerospace Academy in three sets with scores of 25-12, 25-19 and 25-14 at home on Wednesday evening.

Sasha Thomas led the Cowboys with seven kills and four aces, and brought her usual fiery presence to the court.

“She’s full of energy,” said coach Robert Treahy. “Anything good, she’s the first one up celebrating, bringing the team together.”

Kyra Titner logged two solo blocks for Canyon. Titner and Thomas are part of a strong Cowboys junior class.

“There’s a little bit of promise in the program, which is nice,” Treahy, who is entering his second year as head coach, said.

With the goal of making the CIF-SS playoffs in mind, the team isn’t taking any match lightly, even if the outcome is similar to that against the Griffins.

“(Our focus was to) keep our level of play high, don’t drop to the level of our competition,” Treahy said of Wednesday’s match. “Get back to basics, meaning communicate, (work on) core positioning.”

The Cowboys move to 4-1 on the season with the win. Palmdale Aerospace Academy is 3-4.

Canyon next plays Valencia on Sept. 14.

From Tuesday

SCVi 3, Calvary Christian 2

Game scores were 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 22-25 and 15-12.

Santa Clarita Valley International’s Lily Magno and Emma Hild each had six kills. Nicole Arakelian had 15 points off of serves and Gabby Cario had 12.

The Stallions are 1-2 with the win and next play Highland Hall at Legacy Volleyball at 3:30 p.m.