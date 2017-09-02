Castaic Lake providing water for La Tuna Fire
By Christian Monterrosa
Last update: 4 hours ago
Castaic Lake is providing water to fight the La Tuna Fire in Burbank that remains at 10 percent containment as of 10 a.m. on Saturday morning.
The fire has grown to over 5,000 acres prompting hundreds of evacuations in the Burbank and Glendale areas.
The Bombardier CL-415’s, also known as “Super Scoopers,” are capable of acquiring up to 1600 gallons of water in close to 12 seconds.
The 210 freeway remains closed in both directions.
