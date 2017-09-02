Castaic Lake providing water for La Tuna Fire

By Christian Monterrosa

Last update: 4 hours ago

A Bombardier CL-415 scoops water at Castaic Lake to help extinguish the La Tuna Fire on Saturday, September 2, 2017. Christian Monterrosa/ The Signal

Castaic Lake is providing water to fight the La Tuna Fire in Burbank that remains at 10 percent containment as of 10 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The fire has grown to over 5,000 acres prompting hundreds of evacuations in the Burbank and Glendale areas.

The Bombardier CL-415’s, also known as “Super Scoopers,” are capable of acquiring up to 1600 gallons of water in close to 12 seconds.  

The 210 freeway remains closed in both directions.

 

 

 

Christian Monterrosa

Christian Monterrosa

  • Shanequa

    wow this photo is so amazing. I hope the fire doesn’t burn me. If it does, maybe you can rescue me.