Cat wins medalist honors, West Ranch wins as team in 2nd girls golf league meet

By Haley Sawyer

West Ranch golf’s Mack Bailey is a river.

“My psychology teacher is always teaching me stuff about the mind,” Bailey said. “(I need) to be a river and let it flow and if it doesn’t happen, just continue with the flow of the river.”

Early this golf season, before she had a river-mindset, Bailey had struggled to play to her full potential and had trouble with her mental game.

But she managed to find her focus for Foothill League meet No. 2 and was consequently named the medalist, shooting even-par on Tuesday at El Cariso Golf Course.

Fellow Wildcat Paige Harrison came in second with a 2-over and Valencia’s Natalie Souther was third at 3-over.

West Ranch standout freshman Zoe Campos was not at the meet due to a tournament commitment.

As a team, the Cats won with a combined score of 182. Valencia followed at 186 and Hart rounded out the top three at 194.

“I honestly am very proud of my team,” said Bailey. “I’m very confident in my team and … I have a feeling in the back of my mind that we’ll go to state.”

Bailey, a senior, will have an integral role in that success. She said that on Tuesday, her mindset was positive and her self-doubt was kept to a minimum.

The pressure to commit to a college for golf has been on her mind, which she says has been a distraction so far this year. She’s been building her confidence though, thanks to a strong support system of her dad, coaches and psychology teacher, Chris Varner, who also coaches West Ranch varsity football.

“They just make me a bit more confident than what I feel right now,” Bailey said. “Just to have someone believe in me and what I can do is a great feeling.

“I’ve been real down about my game lately and having great coaches around me a pushing me to be my best is just great.”

Foothill League golf continues on Sept. 19 at El Cariso at noon.