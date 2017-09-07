West Ranch girls golf’s Song is working her way up

By Haley Sawyer



West Ranch girls golf’s Noelle Song has two places to practice her swing: at practice and in front of the mirror.

“We have big mirrors (in my house), so I stand in front of it and then I look at myself swinging without a club and I try to get a good path going so I know what it will feel like,” said Song.

The practice paid off. On Wednesday, the Wildcats had their annual long drive competition, which determines the West Ranch varsity girls golfer with the farthest drive.

After two years of being on the edge of having the top drive, Song finally came in first place on the team with a length of 345 yards.

The day before, she came in second place individually at Foothill League meet No. 1, carding a 3-over 39. The Cats came in first as a team.

“I’m feeling really good that I started off strong with my first league (meet), but there are some areas where I could improve to make it even better which I have been working on and preparing for the next league match,” Song said.

She’s been working on a more consistent swing when it comes to irons in addition to her putting. The junior will practice putts from three, six and even 10 feet.

Song has also felt an increased role with her team now that she’s no longer an underclassman.

“I feel that I’ve obtained more of a voice in the team and offering advice to everyone and definitely more comfortable,” she said. “It was already a friendly atmosphere for sure. It was definitely awesome growing up these past three years and seeing my team grow.”

This year’s West Ranch team is deep, with Song and Mack Bailey at the No. 4 and No. 3 spots, respectively. Freshman Zoe Campos is in the No. 1 spot, and freshman Paige Harrison rounds out the lineup at No. 4.

Surrounded by talented young golfers, Song has no shortage of motivation to improve her game every day.

“We have two freshmen who are on varsity right now,” said Song. “They’re both very good and I feel like it motivates me to work harder and focus on my game to just improve throughout the season.”