Chamber of Commerce to relocate to Westinghouse Place

By Gina Ender

Last update: 30 mins ago

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will be calling a new spot in Valencia its home starting Oct. 12.

Chamber members will work out of a 1,200-square foot space on 28494 Westinghouse Place, located off Newhall Ranch Road.

“Our new office space better meets the needs of our membership today,” Chairman of the Board John Musella said in a statement. “It will be the physical hub of SCV’s business community while we work to expand our membership and improve our member services to best meet the needs of today’s local businesses.”

Since December, the chamber has been operating out of City Hall rent free under an agreement they would move in a year.

“Our move from City Hall, well before our one-year deadline, shows the growing strength of the chamber,” Musella said. “We’re setting goals and we’re beating them. We have positive momentum now as we move the organization forward full force.”

The city allowed the chamber to use their offices to “strengthen (the chamber’s) financial position,” according to Musella.

“We were glad to help them out for a little while when they needed it,” Jason Crawford, the city’s Planning, Marketing and Economic Development Manager said. “There was no inconvenience to us at all whatsoever.”

With their five-year lease, the chamber gets three offices, a conference room and a lobby. They have the option to renew for another five years when the lease is up.

Prior to City Hall, the SCV Chamber of Commerce’s office was located on Tourney Road.

The Westinghouse location will cost the chamber $2.25 per square foot, totaling $2,700, which Musella said is nearly 75 percent less expensive than the Tourney Road office.

A grand opening event will be held soon after the chamber settles into their new office.