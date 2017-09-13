CHP to carry out DUI checkpoint

By News Release

News release issued by the California Highway Patrol.

Valencia, Calif. – On Friday, September 15, 2017, The California Highway Patrol Newhall Area Office will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in the unincorporated area of Los Angeles County.

The checkpoint will begin at approximately 6:30 pm and conclude at approximately 2:30 am Saturday, September 16 , 2017.

The location will be announced just prior to the operation.

Motorists approaching the checkpoint will see informational signs advising them of a sobriety checkpoint ahead.

Once diverted into the lane, motorists will be detained only momentarily while an officer explains the purpose of the checkpoint.

The goal of the D.U.I. Checkpoint is to create awareness among the motoring public, to deter people from driving under the influence, and to keep the streets safe for all.

Although checkpoints tend to reduce the number of drinking drivers on the road, the C.H.P. will apprehend D.U.I. drivers who fail to heed our warnings.

Even though arrest totals do not rise dramatically, the psychological influence a checkpoint has on the motoring public is invaluable.

Sobriety checkpoints are conducted in accordance to the guidelines for checkpoint operations outlined in the Supreme Court decision, Ingersol vs. Palmer.

Traffic volume permitting, all vehicles will be checked. If traffic volume becomes too heavy, vehicles to be checked will be selected by a pre-set standard, such as every 5th or 10th vehicle, in order to assure objectivity.

For further information, please feel free to contact California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Josh Greengard at (661) 294-5540 or jgreengard@chp.ca.gov.

NOTE: Media may contact C.H.P. Dispatch at (323) 982-4945 after 8:00 pm on Friday,

September 15, 2017 for the exact location of the checkpoint.