CHP Officer hurt in morning crash
By Jim Holt
A California Highway Patrol officer was injured and taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following a traffic collision in Canyon Country.
The CHP Officer, whose identity was not disclosed, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken by ambulance to the hospital “for evaluation,” a CHP spokesman told The Signal Tuesday.
The two-car collision happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on West Sierra Highway at Vasquez Canyon Road.
“Apparently he (CHP Officer) was stopped at a light when he was hit from behind,” the CHP Officer said.
Paramedics with the the Los Angeles County Fire Department received the first reports of the crash at 7:22 a.m., a Fire Department spokesman said.
“This came in as a auto collision involving two vehicles,” he said, noting paramedics arrived at the crash at 7:30 a.m.
“There was a request for an ambulance,” he said.
