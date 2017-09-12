CHP Officer hurt in morning crash

By Jim Holt

A California Highway Patrol officer was injured and taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following a traffic collision in Canyon Country.

The CHP Officer, whose identity was not disclosed, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken by ambulance to the hospital “for evaluation,” a CHP spokesman told The Signal Tuesday.

The two-car collision happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on West Sierra Highway at Vasquez Canyon Road.

“Apparently he (CHP Officer) was stopped at a light when he was hit from behind,” the CHP Officer said.

Paramedics with the the Los Angeles County Fire Department received the first reports of the crash at 7:22 a.m., a Fire Department spokesman said.

“This came in as a auto collision involving two vehicles,” he said, noting paramedics arrived at the crash at 7:30 a.m.

“There was a request for an ambulance,” he said.

