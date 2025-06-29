Small Towns That are Worth a Visit 

By Angela Timmons

Only in California

When most people think of Southern California, the first things that come to mind are the plentiful sandy beaches, the endless blue skies and the warm summer days that seem to stretch on throughout the entire year. There’s one thing that many people overlook when it comes to Southern California, and that is the charm of our many small towns nestled throughout our part of the state.

Here are some of our favorite tiniest towns in Southern California. Which small town tops your list of must-visit places here in SoCal?

Sierra Madre

Located in Los Angeles County, this small town with a population under 12,000 feels like it’s a million miles away from the big city. In addition to its charming main street and local shops, Sierra Madre is nicknamed “Wisteria City” as it’s home to the largest blooming wisteria vine in the world.

Julian

An official California Historic Landmark, the delightful town of Julian is one place that is not to be missed. Whether you show up for apple season or you explore the peaceful countryside on foot in the spring, summer or fall, this peaceful town in San Diego County, with a population close to 1,500, is an absolute treasure.

Forest Falls

Who can resist a tiny town nestled on the edge of the San Bernardino National Forest? With many fantastic trails to explore and several waterfalls to discover, the small SoCal destination of Forest Falls, with fewer than 800 houses, is a little slice of magic.

San Dimas

When you’re seeking a slice of SoCal that captures the look and feel of the good old days, head to San Dimas, a small town with a population under 35,000. Stroll along Bonita Avenue’s charming old town district and browse the local shops and restaurants. Whether you take a day trip or a weekend getaway to San Dimas, this town is unforgettable and has so much to explore.

Charming historic streets of Old Town San Dimas. ©ADOBESTOCK

Oak Glen

Located in San Bernardino County, approximately 15 miles east of San Bernardino, the charming town of Oak Glen, with a population of less than 1,000 as of its last census, will steal your heart. You’ll love taking a Sunday drive along rural roads and stopping at Oak Tree Village for a day of shopping in a setting that will remind you of simpler times. This is such a peaceful town in Southern California.

Pine Valley

Head down Old Highway 80 in the Cuyamaca Mountains in San Diego County, and you’ll discover the tiny town of Pine Valley with its equally tiny population of 2,000. Make sure to swing by Frosty Burger, the local burger joint, for a burger and an ice cream cone to make your visit complete.

Trabuco Canyon

You know you are in the heart of this small Southern California town when you reach the general store. Perhaps one of SoCal’s most hidden gems, Trabuco Canyon is a spot few people know about but a destination you’ll never forget once you have the chance to visit. It’s also a hiker’s paradise with numerous trails leading to adventure.

Avalon

What could be better than a tiny island town? Located on Catalina Island and reachable by ferry, the town of Avalon is one of SoCal’s most delightful destinations, capturing the charm of small-town living and being a great place for slow travel.

San Juan Capistrano

The town of San Juan Capistrano is delightful and perfect for strolling and enjoying the historic architecture and lush green trees. Although not the tiniest town on this list, with a population under 40,000, this destination is just the right size. From great local shopping to picturesque areas for walking, this is one place that should be on everyone’s Southern California bucket list.

Running Springs

Located just 17 miles west of Big Bear Lake, you’ll find the small town of Running Springs, with a population under 5,000, just waiting to be explored. From local parades to weekly farmers markets and frequent community events, this charming destination should definitely be on your radar if you want to experience a slice of Americana right here in SoCal. And if you’re hungry while I’m in Running Springs, I love Neo’s Pizza House, especially its Peanut Butter Pizza!

Wrightwood

When you’re seeking out some peace and quiet in Southern California, in a destination that’s filled with nothing but small-town charm, then Wrightwood is the perfect place to be. You’ll find hiking, tasty restaurants, and wildlife galore in this small California mountain town tucked inside the San Gabriel Mountains. (Only in California) 