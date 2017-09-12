COC to partner with Lyft to ease parking demands

By Christina Cox

Last update: 1 min ago

Students traveling to and from College of the Canyons’ (COC) Valencia campus will soon have a $5 discount on their ride if they are traveling with Lyft.

The partnership with Lyft, and the Lyft Code Order Form Agreement, is expected to be approved by the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees COC, during its meeting Wednesday.

Through the pilot partnership with Lyft, students, staff and visitors will have a $5 discount on their ride if they are traveling to or from the Valencia campus. The cost of the agreement will not exceed $88,000 and is included in the district’s 2017-18 tentative budget.

The partnership aims to meet the short-term parking needs of students, staff and visitors, as COC works to construct its new parking structure on campus.

Auxiliary Site

The Board of Trustees is also expected to approve a resolution to authorize a temporary lease of a building, located at 27125 Sierra Highway, for student instruction.

COC will lease the temporary-use buildings for three years from Z&Z Commercial Properties.

The space available for rent, located in the Sierra Crest Center on Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, will include three classrooms and three offices.

It will be used for offsite instruction of non-credit career technical education and English as a Second Language courses.

The lease will be funded mostly by the Adult Education Block Grant and will allow the college to offer up to 70 additional classes per year.

Vineyard

The Board of Trustees is also expected to declare the Vineyard Grapes at the Valencia Campus as surplus property before approving an agreement with Pulchella Winery for procurement of the grapes.

This is the second year the district expects to harvest grapes from its vineyard. Last year, the college offered the grapes to three local winemakers and selected Pulchella Winery for sale of the surplussed grapes.

The district sent a letter to the winemakers on Aug. 15 requesting offers for the grapes and received one response from Pulchella Winery.

Through its agreement, Pulchella Winery will produce wine from the grapes at their expense and will be responsible for all aspects of producing the wine and any additional costs for supplies and equipment.

The winery will also provide the district with 300 bottles of Zinfandel wine, valued at $4,750, which was produced from the grapes.

Additional Agenda Items

Approve Payments for Supplementary Services for Full-Time Faculty totaling $38,818.94 for the month

Hold a public hearing about the 2017-18 Adopted Budget and adopt the budget with all funds totaling $306,742,559

Approve Quarterly Financial Status Report for June 30, 2017

Approve Monthly Financial Report for period ended June 30, 2017

Approve/ratify Budget Transfers for June 2017

Approve/ratify Interfund Transfers

Ratify an amendment to the pricing schedule for Constellation NewEnergy, Inc. for the 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 Fixed Price Solutions Pricing Schedule

Ratify the negotiated Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between the district and the California School Employees Association (CSEA) Chapter 725 for 2016-2017 school year and salary schedule

Approve of Amendment No. 2 to the Professional Services Agreement withThe Academic Senate for California Community Colleges (ASCCC) for recruiting, selecting, and appointing faculty members to the IEPI Advisory Committee and Technical Assistance Teams Access Public

Approve award of bids for the Quad 6 Modular Relocation Project at the Canyon Country Campus to MJS Construction, Inc., Taft Electric Company, Black Box, Precision Services Group, Inc. and Santa Clarita Concrete

