County validates La Tuna Fire as local emergency

By Gina Ender

Last update: 7 hours ago

The Board of Supervisors declared the La Tuna Fire a local emergency after it spread through over 7,000 acres of the fifth district last weekend.

By ratifying the emergency, the county is signing off to get funding from state and federal agencies to help with the aftermath of the fire.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger proposed the motion to the board on behalf of her district, where the fire occurred, which they unanimously approved.

County departments and agencies will continue to provide assistance where the fire burned parts of Los Angeles, Burbank, Glendale and unincorporated areas.

To minimize damage and flooding when winter storms come, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works will tend to the burned areas.

“With the significant loss of vegetation, the risk of downstream flooding, debris flows and mud slides will become sharply escalated during the upcoming rainy season,” Barger said in a statement. “Now is the time to prepare in order to protect life and property this winter.”

This work includes assessments, repairs and reinforcements of roadway drainage facilities, drainage basins and flood control facilities. Debris mitigation measures will be constructed as necessary.

The proclamation will now go to Governor Jerry Brown’s office for approval so the county can access needed resources. The emergency will remain in effect until it is terminated by the supervisors.