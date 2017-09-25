Date rape case to go to trial

By Jim Holt

A Saugus man accused of date rape has been ordered to stand trial.

Brady John Wood, 20, appeared Friday in San Fernando Superior Court for a preliminary hearing after which he was held to answer to one felony count of rape by use of drugs, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told The Signal Monday.

During that hearing, prosecutors will present evidence in the case, and the defense can respond, after which the judge will decide if the case should go to trial.

“He was held to answer to one count of rape by use of drugs,” Santiago said.

Wood is scheduled to be arraigned on a charge of rape on Oct. 6.

He was arrested on Aug. 21 about 7:45 p.m. by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Wood, who posted bail shortly after his arrest, is enrolled as a student for the fall 2017 semester at the College of the Canyons.

