Deputies track 2 suspects to Neenach

By Jim Holt

Last update: 1 min ago

Local sheriff’s deputies tracking two people on probation went to the northern county line Tuesday to make their arrests.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Crime Prevention Unit deputies carried out probation searches in the Neenach area, Dep. Chris Craft wrote on the sheriff’s social media site.

The deputies searched several locations and arrested two people for outstanding warrants, Craft wrote.

“One suspect hadn’t checked in with his parole officer for several weeks and had a parolee at large warrant,” Craft wrote.

The second person had a felony warrant for vehicle theft and driving under the influence.

Both suspects were booked at Santa Clarita Valley station.

