Foothill League cross country has top finishers at Cool Breeze Invitational

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus and West Ranch cross country teams stretched their legs on Friday at the Cool Breeze Invitational at Brookside Country Club at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

In the boys seeded race, the Centurions finished third, clocking 1:18:42 on the three-mile course. West Ranch was the next Foothill League team to finish, earning ninth place with 1:19:41.

In 14th was Golden Valley with a time of 1:21:26.

Individually, West Ranch’s Preston Pope was the top Foothill finisher, coming in fourth place. Saugus’ Boon Andrews earned seventh and GV’s Daniel Rush was 19th.

Evan Bates (West Ranch) was 23rd and Albert Serrano (Saugus) was 30th in a field of 211.

As for the boys varsity black race, Canyon place third at 1:21:04 and Hart was sixth with 1:23:13.

Canyon junior Ethan Danforth came in first place, clocking 15:30.4. His teammates Patrick King and Andrew Mawhorter came in sixth and 11th, respectively.

Hart’s Andrew Larochelle was 18th of 291 runners.

The Centurions came in second in the girls varsity seeded race, followed by the Wildcats in 10th and the Indians in 21st.

There were four top-40 Foothill League finishers in the 18-person race, three of which were from Saugus: Jacqueline Cascione in fourth (Saugus), Mariah Castillo in fifth (Saugus), Mackenna Park in 30th (Saugus) and Abigail Welch in 38th (West Ranch).

Canyon and Golden Valley both had top-10 finishes in the girls varsity red race, with the Cowboys in sixth and the Grizzlies in seventh.

Angelee Berganio of Canyon came in 10th at a time of 19:22.9. Golden Valley’s Madisyn Gudino was 22nd (19:45.5) and Erin Miller was 27th (19:55.3).

The first Foothill League cross country meet will be on Tuesday, Aug. 26 at 3 p.m. at Central Park.