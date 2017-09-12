Golf club salutes first responders

By Signal Staff

Some 120 players teed off Monday at the Valencia Country Club for a 9/11 Tournament.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department dropped 250 golf balls from their hook and ladder truck. The ball that was closest to the pin won a free golf Membership for a year.

Money from raffle for ball drop went to Folds of Honor, a group that provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of fallen and disabled service members.

“Sixteen years later, we pay tribute to the loss of nearly 3,000 lives; 343 were First Responder personal,” Missy Carter, Director of Membership and Marketing for Valencia Country Club, in a statement.

There was a fly by L.A. County fire helicopter during the event, and the Valencia High School ROTC color guards performed.

A dinner was held later in the afternoon. And children were treated to bounce houses, and allowed to play in fire trucks, and the cars of California Highway Patrol and Sheriff’s department.

First responders are very dear to Carter, she said. Her father is a retired LAPD police officer, her cousin a Riverside county fireman, father-in-law a retired LAFD Captain, brother’s in-laws and husband a Los Angeles City Firemen.

“We honor our Nation’s first responders, whose instinct was not to turn back to find safety for themselves, but to run toward untold danger,” Carter said. “We show our gratitude to all first responders today.”